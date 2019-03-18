2019 CANADIAN BUDGET PREVIEW: Relief for First Time Home Buyers Expected

In what is expected to be a budget focused on spending, the federal government might take some action to assist first-time homebuyers, many of whom have been shut out of the real estate sector, due to higher costs and changing regulations.

The Toronto Real Estate Board has added its voice to calls for Ottawa to modify its new mortgage qualification rules in the wake of weaker home price sales.

The federal government’s stress test requires banks to ensure that borrowers can afford their mortgages even if interest rates are two percentage points higher than the level they negotiated.

“The stress test should be reviewed, and consideration should be given to bringing back 30-year amortizations for federally insured mortgages,” said TREB president Garry Bhaura in a statement.

The federal government is also facing calls to give first-time home buyers the option to repay their mortgages over 30 years instead of 25 years to lower their monthly payments and make it easier to get into the market.

But not everyone favours changes to the rules around home purchases. In a report, RBC said it isn’t even obvious that there is a problem with ownership rates themselves. “Most of the proposed solutions would actually make home ownership more challenging by inflating prices, unless they were accompanied by measures to improve supply,” RBC said in a report. “To the extent that the government follows this path, we also worry it would lead to a rise in the number of highly indebted, higher-risk households in Canada.”

MT Newswires will be in the federal budget lock-up on March 19 and will release stories as soon as the budget embargo is lifted (approximately 4pm ET).