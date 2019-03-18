2019 CANADIAN BUDGET PREVIEW: Are Tax Changes in Store This Year?

The federal government has campaigned on promises to lower taxes for the middle class and raise taxes for the country’s highest income earners. But no action has been taken since 2016, when the government cut the tax rate on the middle-income bracket to 20.5% from 22%, said CIBC tax expert Jamie Golombek in a Financial Post commentary. At the same time, Ottawa introduced a 33% high-income bracket for those earning above $210,371. Golombek notes that adding in provincial/territorial rates puts Canada’s combined tax rates between 20% and 54%, depending on your income and location.

During the consultation process, Golombek notes that the Business Council of Canada supported increasing the federal personal income tax brackets to “more closely align them with the U.S. tax brackets.” The top federal U.S. tax rate is 37% and is reached when income tops US$510,300. The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association advocated lowering the personal tax rate to “encourage the attraction and retention of a highly skilled labour force.” Accounting firm MNP LLP recommended the personal income tax bracket thresholds should be expanded “based on a higher multiple of the bottom bracket’s threshold” and that the combined federal/provincial marginal tax rate of Canadians should not exceed 50%,

The C.D. Howe’s annual shadow budget recommended doubling the threshold at which the top federal tax rate applies as “longer term, heavy taxes on high earners depress entrepreneurial activity and private investment. Excessively taxing the talent that fuels a more innovative, creative and successful economy is counterproductive.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will take any action on taxes. But in an election year, anything is possible.

MT Newswires will be in the federal budget lock-up on March 19 and will release stories as soon as the budget embargo is lifted (approximately 4pm ET).