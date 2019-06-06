MT Newswires‘ Live Briefs PRO Now Available on the Bloomberg Terminal

BETHESDA, MD. — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Bloomberg Terminal clients are now receiving MT Newswires’ Live Briefs PRO North American news service, integrated into the Terminal’s native news search and alerting capabilities. This original-source news service provides unique and actionable coverage of public companies, commodities, capital markets, global economies and market moving events by veteran financial reporters stationed around the globe.

“Making news usable is the primary driver of coverage style and focus at MT Newswires, and we’re pleased to be part of the Bloomberg Terminal experience,” says MT Newswires CEO Brooks McFeely. “Bloomberg reaches a large community of influential global investors, which will help to strengthen MT Newswires’ international circulation.”

MT Newswires is particularly well suited to add value to the Bloomberg Terminal’s news capabilities. The unique news service is designed for leading market data, trading and research applications that support a wide range of investment professionals and market information consumers. From identifying unusual insider trading activity to alerts on high probability inefficient pricing surrounding future corporate earnings events, Live Briefs PRO can serve as a leading indicator.

“The corporate and economic coverage from MT Newswires is an excellent complement to other market data and analytics available via the Bloomberg Terminal,” says Ted Merz, Global Head of News Product at Bloomberg.

About MT Newswires

With a history of serving the largest and most recognized market data, research and trading applications around the world, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce a leading multi-asset class news service serving a broad range of financial services firms and capital markets participants. With over 115+ categories of market moving, original and noise free news, many wealth management, trading and research firms and applications have switched to MT Newswires. For more information, visit www.mtnewswires.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg’s enterprise solutions build on the company’s core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

