Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Crude Ends Week Higher on Increase in Inventories; Gold Surges as Disappointing May Jobs Data Spark Hopes for Interest Rate Cut

(MT Newswires) – Crude ended Friday’s session higher after a bigger-than-expected increase in US inventories, which wiped out the prior week’s decline. The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that stockpiles of crude oil rose by 6.8 million barrels to 483.3 million barrels in the week ended May 31. This compares with the American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, which said Tuesday that crude inventories grew by 3.5 million barrels. Finally, energy services firm Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported Friday that the number of oil rigs operating in the US dropped by 11 to 789 in the week that ended June 7, the fewest in operation since Feb. 2, 2018. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by nine to 975 as gas rigs rose by two to 186. Meanwhile, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Friday fresh sanctions against Iran’s largest petrochemical company, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries company, for providing financial support to the engineering conglomerate of the Revolutionary Guard. The foreign assets watchdog also designated Persian Gulf Petrochemical’s 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based agents.

Light, sweet crude oil for July delivery gained 1.37% for the week, settling at $52.59 per barrel at the end of Friday’s session. In other energy futures, gasoline was down 1.40% during the week and settled at $1.71 per gallon on Friday. Natural gas fell 5.03% for the week but closed up Friday at $2.32 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) rose 1.35% this week, compared with a decline of 1.95% the prior week.

Gold ended Friday’s session at $1,342.70, near its highest level in about five years. The yellow metal has ended in positive territory for eight consecutive sessions now, but this week’s gain of 2.67% was bolstered by weaker-than-expected US jobs growth in May, which also spurred declines in the dollar and US Treasury yields. In contrast, copper closed Friday’s session lower at $2.65 per pound, and fell 0.27% for the week — the eighth consecutive weekly decline amid worsening trade and signs that economic growth across the globe is slowing. Additionally, the disappointing US jobs data out Friday had weakened the demand outlook for metals. The US said May nonfarm payrolls increased 75,000 in May, down from the revised April figure of 263,000 and badly missing consensus for 180,000. The unemployment rate was steady at 3.6% versus the 3.7% expected.

In agriculture commodities, corn fell 2.75% in the week and settled at $4.16 per bushel in Friday’s session; wheat slipped 0.26% lower and settled at $5.05 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session; and soybeans was down 2.62% for the week, and closed Friday in the red at $8.56 per bushel. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that two Chinese state-owned companies — OFCO and Sinograin — will divert up to 7 million tonnes of soybeans bought from the US to state reserves. The amount to be stockpiled is what is remaining from the 14 million tonnes of soybeans that the two companies ordered in December 2018 from the US, the Tuesday report added. The beans are yet to be shipped. One of the sources reportedly said the move is Beijing’s preparation for “a long-drawn trade war.” Other commodities were mixed: sugar had a weekly increase of 3.48% and settled at a price of $1.25 per pound on Friday; coffee was around $1.01 per pound at Friday’s close, down 3.99% for the week; and cocoa was up 2.04% for the week and closed Friday’s session at $2,466 per tonne.

Copyright © 2019 MT Newswires, www.mtnewswires.com.

Information Contact: Justin Hillstrom – 720.917.0770 Email: Justin.hillstrom@alpsinc.com, Website is www.uscfinvestments.com

Justin Hillstrom is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal.

Commodity ETP Disclosures: Download a copy of a Fund’s Prospectus by clicking one of the following: USCI, USO, USL, USOU, USOD, BNO, UNG, UNL, UGA, or CPER

Please read any Prospectus carefully before investing.

These Funds are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund’s respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total ReturnSM (SDCITR) is an index designed to reflect the performance of a portfolio of 14 commodity futures. The index is reformulated each month from 27 possible futures contracts. The 14 selected contracts are equally weighted and represent six sectors: Energy (WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil, natural gas, heating oil, gasoil, RBOB gasoline), Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum), Industrial Metals (aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc), Grains (corn, soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, wheat), Livestock (live cattle, feeder cattle, lean hogs) and Softs (coffee, cocoa, cotton and sugar). One Cannot invest directly in an index.

Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns/principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Most recent performance is available at www.uscfinvestments.com.

We advise you to consider a fund’s objectives, strategies, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Prospectus contains this and other information. Download a copy of a fund’s Prospectus by clicking the following: SDCI. Please read any Prospectus carefully before investing

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This information is intended for U.S. residents.

Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

USO001994 Ex. 9/30/2019