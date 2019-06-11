H&R Block Tops Expectations With Fourth-Quarter Results as It Snaps Up Wave Financial for $405 Million

9:44 AM, Jun 11, 2019 — H&R Block (HRB) reported better-than-expected results for its key fourth-quarter period and said it will pay $405 million to acquire Wave, a financial solution platform focused on small business owners.

Revenue slowed to $2.33 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter — the period when the tax-preparation company derives most of its sales — from $2.39 billion in the same period of 2018. But that was ahead of the consensus on Capital IQ for $2.32 billion.

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $4.32 in the three months ended April 30 from $5.43 a year earlier, although that also was ahead of the Street’s views for $4.15 a share on a normalized basis.

“Our strategic investments led to numerous improvements across our tax business,” said Chief Executive Jeff Jones. “We delivered great value for our clients and took overall market share by offering upfront transparent pricing, focusing on the quality of our service, enhancing our DIY offerings, and innovating in Virtual.”

For fiscal 2019, the number of US tax returns prepared by or through H&R Block rose 1.5% to 20.3 million. But full-year revenue fell 2.1% to $3.1 billion, “driven by targeted price decreases in our US Assisted tax business,” the company said.

Shares in H&R Block were up 3.7% in early trading as the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.26 a share and extended its stock buyback authorization to June 2022. There’s about $1 billion remaining to repurchase under the program.

And H&R Block said the deal for Toronto-based Wave Financial will bolster its position in the small business market and generate $40 million to $45 million of revenue for fiscal 2020.

“Bookkeeping and cash flow management are significant pain points for small business owners and essential to successful annual tax preparation,” Jones said in a separate statement. “Wave provides us the opportunity to accelerate our small business strategy and is a great strategic fit, as both companies can leverage each other’s capabilities to bring tax and financial solutions to small business owners, serving more clients in more ways.”

Companies: H&R Block, Inc.

