MT Newswires Selects InfoDesk to Deliver Premium Financial News to Federal Government Sector

MT Newswires has selected InfoDesk, a leader in real-time information and content delivery, to partner with them and provide premium financial news to the government sector.

MT Newswires’ flagship news service, Live Briefs PRO North America, delivers original, real-time, multi-asset class coverage of US and Canadian markets with extensive coverage of developed capital markets and economies globally. Through InfoDesk’s powerful real-time federation technology, MT Newswires coverage will be seamlessly delivered to organizations alongside their other internal and external data sources.

The integration of Live Briefs PRO offers a premium news experience for the government sector enabling them to have complete coverage of both US and global capital markets and economies. From regulators to monetary and fiscal policy officials, MT Newswires offers a complete and real time picture of the most critical developments.

MT Newswires is an original source multi-asset class financial news service serving the largest banks, brokerage, wealth management, research and trading applications. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce a leading multi-asset class news service serving a broad range of financial services firms and capital markets participants.

“We’re excited to work with InfoDesk, a widely recognized leader in delivering timely and insightful content to both the private and public sectors”, said MT Newswires CEO Brooks McFeely.

“We are pleased to be selected as MT Newswires technology partner as it means that our customers, who subscribe to MT Newswires, will be able to seamlessly integrate this alongside the other information sources they are utilizing. This partnership is in-line with InfoDesk’s commitment of enabling organizations to harness the value of information to drive smarter decision making.” Lynn Epstein, COO, InfoDesk.

About MT Newswires

With a history of serving the largest and most recognized market data, research and trading applications in North America and Europe, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce a leading multi-asset class news service serving a broad range of financial services firms and capital markets participants. With over 110 categories of market moving, original and noise free news, many wealth management, trading and research firms and applications have switched to MT Newswires. For more information, visit www.mtnewswires.com.

About InfoDesk

Providing connectors to a diverse content network of global information providers, InfoDesk’s proprietary “Smarter Data”​ technology acquires, integrates, normalizes and semantically enriches large volumes of data in real-time from internal and external sources. InfoDesk collaborates with clients to deliver timely, strategic insight that increases competitive awareness, mitigates risk and provides key data for better decisions. For more information, visit www.infodesk.com