MT Newswires Expands Global Markets Coverage with Addition of APAC

Foreign capital is piling into Asian markets, and much more is coming. In response to these changing dynamics and continuing global expansion driven by client demand, MT Newswires is pleased to announce our country-by-country expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. With this expansion, the Live Briefs PRO Global Markets news service now delivers around the clock coverage of leading capital markets, economies and geopolitical events in North America, Europe and Asia.

To support the increasing demand for premium global market news, MT Newswires’ veteran reporters in the region are now providing breaking, multi-asset class coverage of the following countries (with more to follow this year):

China (Shanghai and Shenzhen) – MSCI, the leading global index compiler, just quadrupled the representation of Chinese stocks in its global gauges.

India (Bombay and Mumbai) – Over the next few years, India is expected to grow at well over seven percent per year, with progress being buttressed by dynamic reforms in the macroeconomics, fiscal, tax and business environments.

Singapore (SGX) – One of the world's most business-friendly regulatory environments for local entrepreneurs and is ranked among the world's most competitive economies.

Hong Kong (HKEX) – Asia's third-largest stock market in terms of market capitalization, this market offers foreign investors unique access to Mainland Chinese companies.

MT Newswires has disrupted the financial information market by providing a more comprehensive, actionable and cost-effective choice in premium global financial news. With a history of serving the largest and most recognized market data, research and trading applications globally, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news.

