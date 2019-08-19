Disney’s Streaming Service to Be Offered on Major Platforms, Sets Overseas Rollout Dates

1:36 PM, Aug 19, 2019 — Walt Disney (DIS) on Monday said its Disney Plus streaming service will be available on most of the major video-streaming platforms when it debuts in November.

Meanwhile, the company also announced pricing and rollout dates for Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Disney said the service will be available on Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV and Google Android phones, TV devices, and Chromecast devices. It will also be available on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox One video game platform, Roku (ROKU) platforms and Sony’s (SNE) Android-based TVs and Playstation videogame system.

Shares of Disney were up 1.3% while Apple rose 2.6%. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) was 2.1% higher while Microsoft was up 1.5%. Sony was less than 0.2% higher, and Roku rose nearly 3.3%.

The company announced in May that the service will be priced at $6.99 a month in the US and said two weeks ago that a bundled package adding ESPN Plus and Hulu for $12.99 a month would be offered.

Disney on Monday said that the service will also launch Nov. 12 in Canada and the Netherlands and a week later in Australia and New Zealand. The price is Canada will be 8.99 Canadian dollars ($6.75) a month and 6.99 euros ($7.75) in the Netherlands. Australians will pay 8.99 Australian dollars ($6.09) and subscribers in New Zealand will pay a 9.99 New Zealand dollar ($6.41) fee.

The company said Disney Plus is expected to be available in most major markets in the next two years.

