An Important Update on Our Global Operations Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to spread and create challenges for families and businesses worldwide, we’re reaching out to let you know how MT Newswires is addressing the situation at hand. Our principal concern is the well-being of our staff, their families, and our partner and client communities.

We have successfully activated our business continuity plans to ensure social distancing for our office staff and we want to reassure our clients that they are top-of-mind for us during this time. We remain ready, able, and at your service.

Having operated a remote global newsroom for over 20 years, we are uniquely well prepared, resilient and redundant in times like this. We are grateful that our publishing operations, process and ability to support our clients’ real-time financial news requirements has been largely unaffected.

Of course, we are deeply committed to the health and safety of our staff, colleagues and partners; and to that end, we are closely monitoring the situation and have shared best practices with our team members to help limit their exposure.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us directly. From everyone at MT Newswires, we send you our support.