MT Newswires’ Live Briefs PRO Global FX Included in TC Market Buzz Launched Across Australia by Moneta Markets

Moneta Markets becomes the first online brokerage to launch Trading Central’s TC Market Buzz “Premium Edition”. The March 28th, 2020 launch brings curated, high-quality professional financial news and disruptive analytics to their investors, helping them form educated trade decisions amidst today’s volatile markets.

TC Market Buzz solves the online infobesity problem plaguing today’s investors. Its proprietary Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing algorithms crunch and collect the massive amount of news articles, social media posts and individual blogs published online every day to provide a concise, accurate view of any given instrument.

The inclusion of MT Newswires’ professional content ensures that Moneta Markets’ investing customers receive access to the very best in financial news, with absolutely no ‘noise’. MT Newswires Live Briefs PRO Global FX provides comprehensive coverage of global economics, currencies, commodities, and sovereign debt analysis.

Read the full press release here >>>