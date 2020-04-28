MT Newswires Joins Nasdaq Cloud Data Service

BETHESDA, Md. (BUSINESS WIRE) – MT Newswires is pleased to announce a global news collaboration which includes the opportunity for Nasdaq-listed companies to enhance their visibility to the investment community. MT Newswires’ industry leading global, real time multi-asset class capital market and economic news services are now available to Nasdaq’s clients via Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS) API.

“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s largest and most respected stock exchanges to enhance their suite of news and market data solutions while offering additional visibility to Nasdaq listed companies via our Highlight service,” offers Brooks McFeely, MT Newswires’ founder and CEO. “The various Live Briefs news services will be a great compliment to the Nasdaq’s suite of feed solutions for the world’s financial community.”

MT Newswires is an original source, global multi-asset class financial news service, serving the largest banks, brokerages, wealth management, research, and trading applications. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce market moving news around the clock to deliver original, real-time coverage to a diverse audience of market participants.

The MT Newswires Highlight service offers Nasdaq’s pre-IPO and publicly traded companies with an opportunity for enhanced visibility to the global investment community. The Company’s global staff of veteran financial journalists and reporters will work with corporate representatives to deliver significant news and updates on a given company – in an unbiased and compliant manner – to most of the leading market data, trading, and research platforms, generating interest, growing their following, and building shareholder value.

“Nasdaq Cloud Data Services is helping to transform the client experience by making streaming, real-time data easier to access,” said Garrick Stavrovich, Lead Product Manager for Nasdaq’s Global Information Services. “MT Newswires’ mission to bring essential information to the investing public aligns perfectly with our own.”

Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS) provides clients access to real-time exchange data, index, and fund data through cloud-based technology. NCDS is a cloud agnostic solution compatible with multiple cloud providers and was created to deliver a more timely go to market experience, lower latency and higher greater flexibility performance for entrepreneurs, fintech firms and traditional financial services applications. It allows users to connect to a variety of data products in real time from the cloud.

About MT Newswires

Based in the U.S., with additional presence in Canada, Europe, and Asia, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original, unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s multi-asset class, global news service offers over 130 unique categories of noise-free coverage which powers most of the industry’s most recognized platforms. For more information, please visit www.mtnewswires.com.