Iress and MT Newswires Announce Global News Distribution Partnership

Iress and MT Newswires have partnered to provide MT Newswires’ premium global market and economic news to Iress clients via direct feed or through Iress’ trading and market data software, Pro and ViewPoint.

Combining Iress’ powerful market data and trading software with MT Newswires’ Live Briefs PRO Global Markets gives institutional, retail and online brokers around the world faster access to the right information, data, tools and support. Live Briefs PRO Global Markets, MT Newswires’ most comprehensive financial and business news feed, provides unique and actionable round-the-clock coverage of leading capital markets, economies, and geopolitical events in North America, Europe and Asia.

