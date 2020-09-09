Causality Link Selects MT Newswires as Content Provider for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Research Assistant

Salt Lake City, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven investment technology provider, today announced an agreement with MT Newswires to incorporate the financial news information provider’s industry-leading content into the Causality Link Research Assistant platform.

MT Newswires’ global financial news strengthens Causality Link’s vast and growing corpus of content with a perspective relied upon by institutional investors globally. By leveraging MT Newswires’ “Live Briefs PRO – Global Markets” offering — a comprehensive, real-time, multi-asset feed of global capital markets and economic events –Causality Link gains more than 130 categories of original, ticker-tagged and meta-coded content that will augment the Research Assistant’s signals and financial models.

