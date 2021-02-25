MT Newswires Announces Launch of Global Corporate ESG News

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– MT Newswires is expanding industry access to ESG data through its new Global Corporate ESG News & Risk Signals service. The first of its kind service will pair timely global equities news with ESG commentary and ratings, which can help to raise awareness among market participants of company-level material ESG risks. Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a globally recognized provider of ESG research, ratings and data, is providing its industry-leading ESG Risk Ratings to enrich MT Newswires news stories.

Over the past several years, there has been a growing global focus on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. This shift is spurring political pressure, a global regulatory push on public companies, and ever-increasing interest around ESG issues and sustainable investment information from investors of all types worldwide. These developments are setting in motion significant capital reallocation across the board and this apparent transition toward the practice of sustainable investing is likely to drive investment decisions for generations to come.

With increasing emphasis on how ESG factors can potentially impact investment returns, having timely and comprehensive news and ESG ratings on global public companies from a trustworthy source like Sustainalytics is essential in today’s portfolio construction. As a leading voice in global business and financial information, MT Newswires is committed to providing the investment community with this critically important corporate ESG information.

“We are excited to provide the financial services community with industry-leading ESG news on global public companies,” said Brooks McFeely, MT Newswires’ Founder and CEO. “Investors and company management are both becoming increasingly aware of the risks from ESG issues that can have a significant impact on reputation and performance. Our Global Corporate ESG News & Risk Signals service, which leverages Sustainalytics’ award-winning ESG research and ratings, will help give our diverse readership the information they need to build and manage sustainable portfolios.”

Sustainalytics’ industry-leading ESG Risk Ratings are designed to help investors identify and understand financially material ESG risks in their portfolio companies and how that risk might affect performance. The ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e. a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings provide a quantitative measure of unmanaged ESG risk and distinguish between five levels of risk: negligible, low, medium, high and severe.

To meet industry demand and make the data as accessible as possible, MT Newswires is proud to offer Global Corporate ESG News & Risk Signals as an add-on to any licenses of the Company’s flagship premium business and financial news services.

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 160 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. Now serving most of the largest banks, brokerage firms, and professional market data, trading, and research applications in the world, MT Newswires has proven to be disruptive in an industry with few competitors. For more information, visit www.mtnewswires.com.