MT Newswires featured in “A kick in the privates: In-demand unlisted stock trading faces tech, transparency challenges”

Private stocks are opaque, illiquid, behave differently from public markets, and lack the same infrastructure as public marketplaces, creating back-office integration challenges for firms that want to trade these stocks in a more liquid manner. But as interest grows, that’s starting to change.

The news that stock trading app Robinhood may be building a platform to enable ordinary investors to participate in IPOs—potentially including its own upcoming IPO—alongside institutions has heightened existing excitement over the prospect of trading pre-IPO stock in private companies.

