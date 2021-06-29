MT Newswires Partners with Glass Lewis to Provide News Alerts on Corporate ESG Controversies

BETHESDA, Md. – MT Newswires has today announced a strategic partnership with Glass Lewis, the leading provider of independent global governance services, to provide MT Newswires customers with breaking news alerts on global corporate ESG controversies.

The Glass Lewis Controversy Alerts focus on material ESG issues critical to the investment community related to contested meetings or shareholder proposals which are particularly high profile or controversial. The alerts are designed to provide details about the biggest controversies at a glance. MT Newswires ESG controversy news incorporates them into their coverage helping institutional investors identify those proposals that may require extra consideration due to the profile of the issues at hand.

The MT Newswires suite of premium newsfeed services delivers real-time, comprehensive coverage of leading capital markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces over 160 categories of original, unbiased, and noise-free news around the clock.

“Delivering powerful Glass Lewis Controversy Alerts with the MT Newswires Live Briefs PRO news service offers our clients immediate access to critical, market-moving ESG news and analysis,” said Brooks McFeely, Founder and CEO of MT Newswires. “We’re pleased to leverage the Glass Lewis team’s expertise and knowledge to identify material ESG issues that are often complex and nuanced.”

“We developed the Glass Lewis Controversy Alerts to help the investor community gain timely access to the details they need to understand the most significant controversies at a glance. Our Alerts highlight potential reputational risks at meetings across the globe,” said Dan Concannon, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with MT Newswires and provide their clients access to critical information, enabling them to make more informed voting decisions.”

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 160 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. Now serving most of the largest banks, brokerage firms, and professional market data, trading, and research applications in the world, MT Newswires has proven to be disruptive in an industry with few competitors. For more information, visit www.mtnewswires.com.

About Glass Lewis

Glass Lewis is the leading provider of independent global governance solutions. We enable institutional investors and publicly listed companies to make sustainable decisions based in research and data. We cover 30,000 meetings each year, across approximately 100 global markets. Our customers include the majority of the world’s largest pension plans, mutual funds, and asset managers who collectively manage over $40 trillion in assets. Our core solutions include Proxy Paper proxy research and Viewpoint proxy vote management platform. More information available at www.glasslewis.com.