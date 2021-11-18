Bloomberg Television Video Segments Now Available with MT Newswires’ News Services

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Through a new content license with Bloomberg Media, MT Newswires is now offering compelling video content within its Live Briefs PRO premium global news feed solutions. The combination of real-time, multi-asset class business and financial news from MT Newswires and engaging video segments from Bloomberg Television promises an impactful multimedia news experience on client platforms across financial services.

“Bloomberg Television continues to be the premier global destination for business and finance professionals” Tweet this

Now powering most of the largest banks, brokerage, wealth management and research applications globally, MT Newswires delivers intra-day commentary and breaking news with images – and now Bloomberg Television clips – on an expansive list of global companies and topics, including equities, fixed income, commodities, FX, global economics, ESG, and more.

Featuring market-moving interviews with CEOs and analysts, as well as insightful clips from global trading floors, Bloomberg Television’s video segments are a powerful complement to MT Newswires’ original and unbiased coverage of the business and financial market insights that make a difference to investors each and every business day. Thoughtfully curated video clips are delivered shortly after airing on Bloomberg TV and combined with relevant and timely text news alerts.

“We couldn’t be more excited about working with one of the most recognized names in business news to enable our clients to build the next generation of desktop and mobile market news experiences,” said Brooks McFeely, MT Newswires’ Founder and CEO. “Combining our premium, global financial news with best-in-class video from Bloomberg will enable our clients to build highly engaging and differentiated news experiences for their clients.”

“Bloomberg Television continues to be the premier global destination for business and finance professionals,” said M. Scott Havens, Chief Growth Officer & Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Bloomberg Media. “The agreement with MT Newswires allows us to bring our video content directly to its highly engaged audiences who continually look for the most relevant and up to-date news on market trends, investments and more.”

About MT Newswires

MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased global financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 160 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. Now serving most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading and research applications in the world, MT Newswires has proven to be disruptive in an industry with few competitors. Visit www.mtnewswires.com for more information or request a demo.

All Bloomberg Terminal clients are receiving MT Newswires’ Live Briefs PRO Global Markets news service, integrated into the Terminal’s native news search and alerting capabilities.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.