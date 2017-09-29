/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Alexandria-logo-website.jpg 333 450 MT Newswires /wp-content/uploads/2016/09/mt-newswires-white-logo.png MT Newswires2017-09-29 14:37:362017-09-29 14:40:23Alexandria Tech, MT Newswires Ally on News Analytics for Quants
Alexandria Tech, MT Newswires Ally on News Analytics for Quants
Alexandria Tech, MT Newswires Ally on News Analytics for Quants
Alexandria Technology, a Los Angeles-based provider of news analytics, has begun incorporating news from Bethesda, MD-based news vendor MT Newswires into the sentiment analysis it distributes to traders and investors, under a partnership between the two companies.