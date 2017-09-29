Alexandria Tech, MT Newswires Ally on News Analytics for Quants

Alexandria Technology, a Los Angeles-based provider of news analytics, has begun incorporating news from Bethesda, MD-based news vendor MT Newswires into the sentiment analysis it distributes to traders and investors, under a partnership between the two companies.

