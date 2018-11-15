MT Newswires and BNY Mellon’s Pershing LLC Expand Existing Relationship with Live Briefs PRO North America Enhancement to NetXInvestor

BETHESDA, MD.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MT Newswires is pleased to announce their agreement with BNY Mellon’s Pershing LLC to expand their existing relationship. The company currently provides its Live Briefs® US Investor level news across the NetXInvestor platform, and its more comprehensive service, Live Briefs® Pro North America to all NetX360® clients. The NetXInvestor platform has been upgraded to now also receive MT Newswires’ flagship news service, Live Briefs® PRO North America, which delivers original, real-time, multi-asset class coverage of US and Canadian markets with extensive coverage of developed capital markets and economies globally. With the upgrade to Live Briefs® PRO North America, all of Pershing’s users will enjoy a greatly enhanced news experience.

Pershing is a recognized leader in providing global financial solutions to their users, ranging from clearing and custody services, managed investment and practice management solutions, to prime services, trading, retirement account, and technology and enterprise data management solutions. Their clients worldwide include advisors, asset managers, broker-dealers, family offices, fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers. NetX360® is their digitally enabled professional platform, designed to help users work more efficiently, onboard and collaborate with clients more effectively, and stay connected on the go.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this enhancement to our NetXInvestor clients,” said George Limberis, Vice President of Technology Product Management & Analysis at Pershing, “As the provider of an industry-leading platform, we are always listening to the needs of our clients and are personally invested in seeing that the platform provides them with the solutions they need to better serve their clients.”

MT Newswires is an original source multi-asset class financial news service serving the largest banks, brokerage, wealth management, research and trading applications. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce a leading multi-asset class news service serving a broad range of financial services firms and capital markets participants. With over 110 categories of market moving, original and noise free news, many wealth management, trading and research firms and applications have switched to MT Newswires.

“We’re very pleased to expand our relationship with Pershing to provide broker-dealers, wealth managers and advisors using NetXInvestor with our multi-asset class financial news,” offers Brooks McFeely, MT Newswires’ founder and CEO. “The Live Briefs® PRO North American newswire will be a great compliment to the NetXInvestor suite of solutions for the world’s financial community.”

ABOUT MT NEWSWIRES

With a history of serving the largest and most recognized market data, research and trading applications in North America and Europe, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce a leading multi-asset class news service serving a broad range of financial services firms and capital markets participants. With over 110 categories of market moving, original and noise free news, many wealth management, trading and research firms and applications have switched to MT Newswires.

ABOUT BNY MELLON’S PERSHING

BNY Mellon’s Pershing and its affiliates provide a comprehensive network of global financial business solutions to advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and ’40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers. Many of the world’s most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody; investment, wealth and retirement solutions; technology and enterprise data management; trading services; prime brokerage and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of 23 offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing approximately 7 million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company.

