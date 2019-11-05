MT Newswires and Trading Central Announce New Partnership

BETHESDA, MD. — (BUSINESS WIRE) — MT Newswires and Trading Central have partnered together to provide MT Newswires’ premium global market and economic news to Trading Central’s new AI newsdesk, creating a unique joint product for a broad array of financial market participants.

“At Trading Central, we’re dedicated to supporting investment decisions through innovation and we’re proud to partner with MT Newswires to deliver actionable market news to traders in the moments that matter,” says Alain Pellier, CEO and co-founder of Trading Central. “Their content is a natural fit, enabling TC Market Buzz to deliver first-class coverage on what’s driving the markets within a modern, interactive interface.”

MT Newswires is an original source, multi-asset class financial news service, serving the largest banks, brokerages, wealth management, research and trading applications. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists is publishing around the clock to deliver real-time and unbiased market knowledge to a diverse audience of industry professionals, retail, and institutional investors alike.

TC Market Buzz solves the online infobesity problem plaguing today’s investors. Its proprietary natural language algorithms crunch and collect the massive amount of professional news articles, social media posts and individual blogs published online every day to provide a concise, accurate view of any given instrument. Users can easily find which stocks are “buzzing” or explore key topics on their favourite instruments.

The inclusion of MT Newswires’ content in the TC Market Buzz product promises that users will be getting the very best in business and financial news, with absolutely no ‘noise’. And indeed, Trading Central Labs’ Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning software will let users generate unique trade ideas directly from that content.

“We’re excited to work with a recognized leader in pattern recognition and technical analysis that measurably helps investors identify trading opportunities,” said Brooks McFeely, CEO at MT Newswires. “The combination of our breaking global markets news with Trading Central’s popular price trend data makes for an exceptionally powerful product.”

About MT Newswires

Based in the U.S., with additional presence in Canada, Europe, and Asia, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original, unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s multi-asset class, global news service offers over 130 unique categories of noise-free coverage and powers most of the industry’s most recognized platforms. For more information, please visit www.mtnewswires.com.

About Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader of actionable, financial market research. Their award-winning product suite fuses expert research desks with artificial intelligence to provide technical, fundamental news and economic analysis of global markets. Their innovation division, “Trading Central Labs”, managed by trading floor veteran Jerome Favresse, was founded in 2019 with the focus on expanding the firm’s proprietary algorithms, alternative data streams and bold new ways to better support investment decisions in the ever-evolving digital space..For more information, please visit: www.tradingcentral.com.

Contacts:

MT Newswires

Global Headquarters:

7700 Old Georgetown Rd, Ste 830

Bethesda, MD 20814

202-470-1857

Samantha Schultheis, press@mtnewswires.com

Trading Central

Global Headquarters:

11 bis rue Scribe,

75009 Paris, France

+33 1 55 28 80 40

Press: Kasia Flood, marketing@tradingcentral.com