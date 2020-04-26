MarketDesk Partners With MT Newswires to Distribute Premium Global News

MarketDesk and MT Newswires have announced a partnership to offer MT Newswires’ global capital market and economic news to MarketDesk’s clients via direct feed or through the MarketDesk financial content distribution platform.

The MT Newswires suite of premium newsfeed services delivers real-time, comprehensive coverage of leading capital markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces over 130 categories of original, unbiased, and noise-free content around the clock, powering most of the largest bank, brokerage, wealth management, research, and trading applications globally.

The partnership combines MarketDesk’s modern technology platform for distributing financial data and content to all its users with MT Newswires’ comprehensive Live Briefs PRO Global Markets. Live Briefs PRO Global Markets is MT Newswires’ most comprehensive financial and business newsfeed, providing unique, mission-critical, and actionable coverage of leading capital markets, economies, and geopolitical events worldwide.

“We’re excited to expand our global distribution through MarketDesk, a unique content dissemination platform for the financial services industry,” said Brooks McFeely, CEO at MT Newswires. “The combination of our breaking global markets news with the MarketDesk software makes for an exceptionally powerful product and news feed solution.”

“We’re thrilled to add MT Newswires to our growing list of premium financial content providers. I believe MT Newswires Global Market & Economic News, combined with MarketDesk’s unique Financial Content Distribution Platform make for a unique combined value added proposition that is just what the markets need at this pivotal point in time,” said Brice Hamon, CEO at MarketDesk’s.”

MarketDesk features a one of a kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting edge technology. MT Newswires will be available to all registered MarketDesk users with a free one-month trial offer.

About MarketDesk

MarketDesk is a modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data to a community that wants ease of use, mobility and cutting-edge technology. MarketDesk believes the increasing customer and regulatory demands for market transparency, low latency delivery, the explosive growth and adoption of mobile apps and internet services, and the speed and cost advantages of cloud, internet and mobile technologies continue to fundamentally transform the financial content business. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, employees and applications over the Internet and mobile networks, under their brand and control. Learn more at https://www.marketdesk.com/ .