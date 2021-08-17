ISS ESG, MT Newswires to Partner on Global ESG News with ISS ESG Scores & Ratings Service

ROCKVILLE, Md. (August 17, 2021) — ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS), today announced a partnership with Bethesda, Md.-based MT Newswires to deliver sustainability and governance scores, ratings, and factors in support of MT Newswires’ newly launched Global ESG News with ISS ESG Scores & Ratings service.

The Global ESG News with ISS ESG Scores & Ratings service is designed to keep market participants alerted to company-level material ESG risks around the globe.

Undergirding the new offering are Sustainability and Governance signals that draw on ISS ESG’s industry leading suite of solutions. Included in Sustainability signals are: ESG Corporate Ratings to assess companies’ sustainability performance based on in-depth ESG criteria wedded with a rigorous, robust, and rules-based methodology; Norms-Based Research to assess companies’ adherence to international norms on human rights, labor standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption as set out in the UN Global Compact and the OECD Guidelines; and Carbon Risk Ratings, which assesses companies’ future carbon performance based on nearly 100 sector specific indicators. Governance signals, meanwhile, draw on ISS ESG’s Governance QualityScore measures that identify companies’ governance disclosure practices with a data-driven scoring and screening solution, as well as Executive Compensation measures, which analyze and benchmark global executive compensation practices.

Read full press release >>

Learn more about the Global ESG News with ISS ESG Scores & Ratings service >>