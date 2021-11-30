MT Newswires Partners with Visible Alpha to Provide Granular Estimates to Readers

MT Newswires, a leader in original and unbiased business and financial news, has partnered with financial data provider Visible Alpha to offer clients detailed market expectations and performance trends on publicly-traded companies.

“Visible Alpha’s detailed consensus data provides a new level of granularity not previously accessible to our clients,” said Brooks McFeely, CEO of MT Newswires. “Through this partnership, we are increasing the value of our product to further empower our clients to make more informed investment decisions.”

MT Newswires’ suite of premium newsfeed services delivers real-time, comprehensive coverage of leading capital markets in North America, Europe and Asia. Clients now have access to the same real-time consensus data that thousands of buy-side analysts and portfolio managers consume via Visible Alpha. Visible Alpha Insights, the company’s flagship product, captures the forecasts, assumptions and logic from full working sell-side models and integrates them into comparable views across analysts, companies, peers and industries. This granular and timely consensus data provides a quick understanding of the market’s view on a company or industry.

“We are proud to be the premier provider of detailed historical and forecast data for MT Newswires,” said Rodney Pedersen, Chief Revenue Officer at Visible Alpha. “By leveraging our segment and product-level consensus data, MT Newswires can provide additional context to their clients regarding sell-side expectations, corporate earnings announcements, stock price movements, and more.”

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 160 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. Now serving most of the largest banks, brokerage firms, and professional market data, trading, and research applications in the world, MT Newswires has proven to be disruptive in an industry with few competitors. For more information, visit www.mtnewswires.com.

About Visible Alpha

Through partnerships with the world’s premier investment research organizations, Visible Alpha enhances the investment research process by extracting meaningful value from key sell-side assets, including analyst models, research reports and corporate access events. Our deep consensus data provides granular and timely insights into the sell-side view of companies, industries and peer groups. For more information, visit visiblealpha.com.